Spring Valley woman charged in Ottawa shooting death to appear Jan. 12

The woman charged with driving the getaway vehicle in an Ottawa shooting death still awaits an opinion on whether she was sane at the time. Chastity Furar will be back in court Jan. 12.

The woman charged with driving the getaway vehicle in an Ottawa shooting death still awaits an opinion on whether she was sane at the time. Chastity Furar will be back in court Jan. 12.

Furar, 22, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing following her request for a mental health evaluation. Furar’s lawyer, Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly, wanted Furar evaluated for sanity at the time of Eric Clements’ shooting death in June.

Attorneys reported the evaluation is not complete. Trial dates are on hold until an opinion is rendered, so attorneys agreed to a mid-January status hearing.

Furar is charged with first-degree murder, but as an accessory. Prosecutors accuse her of driving alleged triggerman Nicholaus Phillips to Clements’ Ottawa home on June 5 and of providing Phillips with the pistol used to kill Clements.

Even though Furar isn’t alleged to have fired the weapon, her sentencing range would be subject to a 15-year enhancement, meaning she could face up to 75 years.

Phillips, who is scheduled for trial on Jan. 16, faces up to 85 years if convicted of firing the fatal shot.