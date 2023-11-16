Utica retail plaza gets thumbs up

Construction is slated to begin as soon as spring arrives and Utica officials, with fingers crossed, hope to have the outdoor retail plaza finished by Memorial Day.

Mother Nature will have the last word on the timeline but the Market on Mill plaza received positive nods Wednesday from about 20 villagers who came to see the near-final sketches.

“I like it real well,” said Mark MacKay.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said Kelly Waters.

“I think it’s a great idea,” agreed Jamie Wallace.

That was music to the ears of Utica officials who’ve been looking for a viable use for the vacant space at Mill and Church streets since a tornado devastated downtown in 2004.

The longer we keep them open the better it is for everybody — Utica Mayor David Stewart

Unable to find a developer to build permanent structures – the parcels sit in the Clark’s Run flood plain – Utica shifted gears two years ago and proposed an outdoor retail plaza with portable stalls that can be moved in case of a weather event.

Eighty-nine parking stalls, an artificial grass berm and public restrooms. These are a few of the features of the Market on Mill, the outdoor retail plaza unveiled Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at a meeting of the Utica Village Board. (Tom Sistak)

The village applied for a grant, awarded in summer 2022, and in August of 2023 got the OK to spend some on just-unveiled designs. These include:

Parking

The plaza will feature 89 striped parking spaces over a paved surface, replacing the gravel lot with free-for-all parking. Handicapped accessible spots will be available and the village is negotiating with the library to use spots on East Grove Street.

Retail space

Utica will begin with 12 portable retail stalls (12 feet square with 4-foot porches), with space for another six, and the shops will face inward toward a green area with artificial turf. There will be room for addition of tents during festivals such as Burgoo.

Design features

The main entrance will be placed next to the tornado memorial and flanked by a retaining wall, all in stone or faux stone. Restrooms will be situated at the north end of the plaza. An ice-skating rink might be available during winter

“It’s a nice big area,” said Jamie Turczyn, director of village affairs. “We’ve got room for a lot of ideas.”

Heitz said the adjoining end of Mill Street will undergo a streetscape similar to the block to the south, such as with the popular crisscrossing lights.

The design was inspired by successful outdoor plazas in Batavia, Berwyn and Muskegon, Michigan, where sales generally are conducted from May through the holidays. Retailers would be required to adhere to set hours but Mayor David Stewart said he could foresee operations spilling past Christmas.

“We’re going to have to see what the market demands, but there might be a need to have them open during weekends in the winter,” Stewart said. “The longer we keep them open the better it is for everybody.”

Rents have not yet been determined, but Stewart said he views the retail stalls as business incubators: low-cost locations for businesses trying to get off the ground.

“The hope is we get someone in for a year, they do well and we get them into a brick-and-mortar (location),” Stewart said.