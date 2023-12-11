$1 million winning scratch off sold in Spring Valley

Fred and Lisa West, owners of Happy’s Super Service in Spring Valley, are thrilled after selling a $1 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket. (Photo provided by Olivia Bellon)

A $1 million scratch-off Illinois Lottery ticket was purchased at Happy’s Super Service in Spring Valley.

The player won on a Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket.

“Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket – it was a pretty exciting moment.” — Lisa West, co-owner of Happy's Super Service in Spring Valley

“A regular customer came in, bought a holiday ticket and scratched it off right here in front of us,” said Lisa West, who wons Happy’s Super Service with her husband, Fred. “Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket – it was a pretty exciting moment.”

For selling the winning ticket, Happy’s Super Service in Spring Valley will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $10,000.

“I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet that we get such a generous prize, too,” West said in a statement for the Illinois Lottery. “My husband and I have owned this store for over 16 years. You never think the big wins will happen to someone you know – and at such a joyful time of year. We can’t wait to celebrate!

“There’s not a lot of action going on here, so someone winning a million bucks playing the Lottery is pretty big news around – and we’re so excited that it happened at our store.”

So far in 2023, more than 61 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $1.35 billion in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games at more than 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.