Ottawa High School has 22 Illinois State Scholars recognized

Illinois State Scholars were recognized at Ottawa High School. They are (from left, first row) Layne Krug, Maya Zeman, Mika Moreland, Isabelle Liebhart, Emma Cushing; (second row) Keagan Gromm, Kasey Dose, Brent McLauhghlin, Sullivan Walker, Peyton Bryson, Maggy Buscher, Olivia Trovero, Melanie Stisser; (third row) Alexander Houk, Kate Passwater, Valeria Navarro, Ava Laury, Christian Gray, Christina Snook and Alyssa Malmassari. (Photo provided by Cheryl Palmer)

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recognized 22 Ottawa High School students as Illinois State Scholars.

They are Layne Krug, Maya Zeman, Mika Moreland, Isabelle Liebhart, Emma Cushing, Keagan Gromm, Kasey Dose, Brent McLauhghlin, Sullivan Walker, Peyton Bryson, Maggy Buscher, Olivia Trovero, Melanie Stisser, Alexander Houk, Kate Passwater, Valeria Navarro, Ava Laury, Christian Gray, Christina Snook and Alyssa Malmassari.

This prestigious award is based on the combination of the students’ exemplary college entrance exam scores (ACT/SAT) and their sixth semester class rank and GPA.