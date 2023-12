Oglesby has approved the following no parking and street closure for the Winter Parade scheduled Saturday, Dec. 9. (Derek Barichello)

Oglesby has approved the following no parking and street closure for the Winter Parade scheduled Saturday, Dec. 9.

Walnut Street will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from the Oglesby Elks to the corner of Columbia Avenue and Walnut Street.