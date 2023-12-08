La Salle police issue scam alert

The La Salle Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred in October where an individual was contacted by an alleged Amazon Agent, who passed the individual onto an alleged government agent claiming to have a federal warrant for the victim’s arrest. Ultimately the individual was scammed out of thousands of dollars. (Scott Anderson)

There have been similar scams throughout Northern Illinois involving people receiving phone calls from Amazon, the DEA, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, among others, which result in the individual being told they have a warrant for their arrest and they can prevent their arrest by providing an alleged federal agent with cash, either in person or by mail, or by purchasing gift cards and providing the alleged agents with the gift card numbers.

There also have been scams reported where these same individuals pretend to be a relative of the victim that has been arrested or is in the hospital and in need of financial assistance.

No law enforcement agency will contact a resident via phone and attempt to get them to provide cash or gift cards in lieu of being arrested. Some of these scams are elaborate and La Salle’s department is asking the public to be cautious of these types of scams. Police are asking residents to educate elderly relatives, neighbors, etc. about these types of scams as the elderly are normally the targeted victims in these types of scams.

During La Salle Police Detective Division’s Investigation, the department has learned these individuals have been committing several of these scams throughout Northern Illinois in the past few days and police are asking residents to be vigilant.

Also, it is believed there were possibly more victims in the Illinois Valley area in October.

If you or someone you know was contacted or was a victim in one of these scams, whether it is in La Salle or not, you are encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Camenisch at 815-223-2131.