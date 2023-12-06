Main Street in Ottawa to close for building foundation construction

The 200 block of West Main Street between La Salle and Clinton streets in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic and on-street parking beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Contractors will close that block to pour the remainder of the foundation for the new building to be constructed at 205-207 W. Main St.

City Engineer Tom Duttlinger said the pour is expected to be completed that day and the block reopened to all traffic by 2 p.m.

Last month, the council authorized a tax increment financing district redevelopment agreement with Simons Enterprise for the property at 205-207 W. Main St. The amendment moves the start date of the TIF to the full 10 years starting now, as the project had been set back in recent years by COVID.