OSF to open OB-GYN in Peru, 2 new primary care offices in Spring Valley, Oglesby

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of two new OSF Medical Group - Primary Care offices and an OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology office.

Patients with existing appointments with these providers do not need to reschedule. Patients will be contacted directly to confirm the location of their appointments.

OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, 920 West St., Suite 110, Peru, opening Jan. 9; Jennifer Maschmann, MD; Norah Toraason, MD

OSF Medical Group-Primary Care, 415 E. Second St., Spring Valley, opening Jan. 11; Karen Eggers, APRN; Fazal Khan, MD; Louis Lukancic, MD; Michael Morrow, MD; Robert Morrow, MD; Cynthia Salazar, APRN; Taylor Vipond, APRN

OSF Medical Group-Primary Care, 790 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, opening Jan. 16; Patricia Blackburn, PA; Ricardo Calderon, MD; Britnae Lewis, APRN; Elizabeth Stuart, APRN

Effective Monday, Jan. 21, Dr. Vijay Sharma will transition his practice to see patients at OSF Medical Group Primary Care – Ottawa on Norris Drive with Tuesday appointments at OSF Medical Group Primary Care – Center for Health in Streator. Sharma will not be returning to Spring Valley. Sharma’s patients can continue to schedule appointments and will be contacted regarding the location of their appointments.