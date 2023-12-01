State Rep. Ryan Spain launches Holiday Diaper Drive

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) invited constituents to help families in need this year by donating to his annual Holiday Diaper Drive. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) invited constituents to help families in need this year by donating to his annual Holiday Diaper Drive.

The holiday season for some families can be a time of uncertainty as they struggle to meet basic needs. Diapers, baby wipes and diaper cream are some of the most sought-after items for young families.

Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 11. Donations may be delivered in-person or shipped directly to Spain’s Peoria office, 5407 N. University St., Arbor Hall, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614. Donations also may be made using Spain’s Amazon wish list. There will be a drive-thru donation evengt 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Illinois Central College North Campus – Arbor Hall.

All donations will be distributed to local food and diaper pantries in the 73rd House District, including the Bureau County Food Pantry, Princeton; and Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Sheffield.

If you would like to host a remote donation site at your church, business or organization, or if you have any questions, contact Spain’s office at 309-690-7373. Go to RepRyanSpain.com for more information.