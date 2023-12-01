IVCC to host 4 holiday concerts

Music lovers are in for a treat next week, when all of Illinois Valley Community Colleges music ensembles perform in separate holiday concerts over four nights. The Jazz Ensemble (shown here) performs on Tuesday. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley music lovers are in for a treat next week when all of Illinois Valley Community College’s music ensembles perform in four separate holiday concerts.

The choir opens the week on Monday, Dec. 4, followed by the Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Piano and Guitar Student Music Recital will be Wednesday, Dec. 6, followed by the Wind Ensemble concert on Thursday, Dec. 7. All the concerts start at 7 p.m. and take place in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. Admission is free.

Under the direction of Jenilyn Roether, the choir will perform selections from Vaughan Williams, Faure and Benjamin Britten, as well as musical theater or film, including “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Wonder of Wonders” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas.” The poem “In Flanders Fields” will be set to music. Those will be followed by Christmas selections, including “This Little Babe” from Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” a Celtic version of “Silent Night,” and “El Decembre,” a Catalan carol. The program will close with a sing-along with the audience of well-known Christmas carols.

Under the direction of Brandon Czubachowski, the Jazz Ensemble will perform holiday favorites, including “Glenn Miller Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “Call Me Claus,” music from James Bond films, and “Auld Lang Syne.”

Five students will be featured in the piano and guitar recital. Matt Lijewski will perform a jazz/funk medley on electric bass guitar, accompanied by instructor Kevin Kramer, and Elizabeth Shaw will perform “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, accompanied by Kramer on percussion and Lijewski on bass. Ethan Fox, Courtney Bailey and Allayna Elnicki will perform selections on piano, and piano instructor Brad Fritz and Kramer will also perform.

Ethan Fox, Courtney Bailey and Allayna Elnicki will perform selections on piano, and piano instructor Brad Fritz and Kramer will also perform. Bailey will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty Waltz,” Nancy Faber’s “Summer Mountain Rain,” and Rameau’s “Menuet en rondeau.” Elnicki will perform Faber’s “Cathedral Chimes” and “Allegro Moderato,” and Bach’s “Prelude in C minor.” Fox will perform his own arrangements of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Those Friday Nights,” and Bach’s “Prelude in C minor.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the Wind Ensemble will perform music of William Schuman, Ross Hastings, David Lovrien, Gustav Holst, Danny Elfman and James Barnes. Selections include “Chester Overture,” “Christmas Curtain Raiser,” “Minor Alterations (Christmas Through the Looking Glass),” “A Moorside Suite,” “Selections from The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Symphonic Overture.”