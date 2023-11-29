Mendota felon convicted of possessing gun

A Mendota man was convicted Tuesday of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. Ryan J. Johnson will be sentenced Jan. 24 in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Johnson, 27, faces a mandatory prison sentence of seven to 14 years for carrying a pistol discovered after Peru police investigated an early-morning gunshot reported May 15 in the southwest section of Peru.

However, Johnson’s sentencing range could be modified by a new round of provisions under the SAFE-T Act taking effect after Jan. 1.

Peru police said it received several calls of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence with no state registration and a “loud bang” reported. While investigating this vehicle and noise, Peru officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fourth Street for an individual accused of trying to steal a vehicle at gunpoint.

Peru police searched the area and, within minutes, located an individual who matched the description of the suspect. The detainee, later identified as Johnson, was carrying a Glock model 43X handgun.

Johnson decided to take his chances before a La Salle County jury; but jurors returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after deliberating less than 10 minutes.