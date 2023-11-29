5 Marquette Academy students named Illinois State Scholars

Illinois State Scholars for Marquette Academy are Mary Jo Lechtenberg, Jenna Gamons, Stefen Swords and Charlie Mullen. Not pictured is Aislinn Aussem. (Photo provided by Julie Verona)

Marquette Academy in Ottawa announced five students from the graduating Class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. The recipients of this award are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores and represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state.

The Illinois State Scholars from Marquette are Mary Jo Lechtenberg, Jenna Gamons, Stefen Swords Aislinn Aussem and Charlie Mullen.