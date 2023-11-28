Serena girls hoops edges Ottawa, 46-43: The Times Area Roundup for Monday, Nov. 27

Girls basketball
Serena 46, Ottawa 43: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 6-0 on the season with the three-point win over the visiting Pirates (3-2).
Jenna Setchell paced Serena’s balanced attack with 13 points. Makayla McNally had 11 points and four rebounds, Paisley Twait 10 points and seven rebounds, and Gwynth O’Connell had eight points, four rebounds, two steals and six assists.
Herscher 23, Streator 19: At Herscher, the Bulldogs fell just short in the Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to the Tigers.
Ava Gwaltney led Streator with nine points, Maiya Lansford added six points, and Shantell Morton recorded 14 rebounds.
Seneca 49, Henry-Senachwine 34: At Henry, the Fighting Irish picked up the Tri-County Conference win over the Mallards.
Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor had 12 points, Alyssa Zellers added 11 and Tessa Krull chipped in seven.
Morris 34, Newark 24: At Newark, Tess Carlson led the Norsemen (3-2) with eight points in the home loss.
Fieldcrest 61, Illinois Valley Central 42: At Chillicothe, the Knights improved to 6-1 with the victory.
Fieldcrest was led by Kaitlin White 18 points, with TeriLynn Timmerman adding 14 and Macy Gochanour chipping in 13.
Boys basketball
Plano 51, Newark 22: At Plano, the Norsemen shot just 22% from the field in the loss to the Reapers.
Payton Willis led Newark with five points, while Clay Friestad grabbed five rebounds.
Boys bowling
Mendota 3,231, Streator 2,630: At Mendota, the Bulldogs were defeated by the Trojans.
Anthony Dominic led Streator with a 552 series and 217 high game, while Jaxin Goodrich added a 465 and Izak Gallik had a 431.
JV girls basketball
Herscher 30, Streator 15: At Herscher, Caitlyn Terry scored nine points for the Bullpups in the ICE loss.
JV boys bowling
Mendota 1,127, Streator 661: At Mendota, the Bullpups fell to the Trojans.
Streator was led by Ian Wheeler (253 two-game series) and Wyatt Svetz (156).