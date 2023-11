Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will hosting A Novelist’s Christmas Carol: The Life of Charles Dickens at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. (Provided)

Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will hosting A Novelist’s Christmas Carol: The Life of Charles Dickens at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Michelle Gibbons, historical presenter, awakens Charles Dickens to a lifetime of accomplishment, showing him all that was and all that could be including the magic of the holiday season. Refreshments will be served.