The Altar and Rosary Society of Sacred Heart Parish, Granville, will host its 20th annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The sale will begin at 8 a.m. at the parish hall, 206 N School St. Assorted cookies and candies will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $7 per pound. Italian succarines also will be available for $12 per pound.

Proceeds fund the society’s many parish and community service projects each year.