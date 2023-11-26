Habitat ReStore in Peru introduces toy section for holidays

Habitat ReStore in Peru recently dedicated a section of its store to toys for the holiday season.

Habitat purchased toys and other items to make Christmas more affordable for the community, according to a Facebook post on the business’ page, with the toys sold at cost.

The inventory will not be replenished.

The Peru ReStore, 1011 Shooting Park Road, is a donation center for Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. The store sells new and gently used furniture and other merchandise.

