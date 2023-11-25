Seneca, Serena set to meet for Irish Turkey Tournament title: The Times Area Roundup

Boys basketball
Serena 56, Newark 35: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Huskers (3-0) punched their ticket to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship via the win over the Norsemen.
Carson Baker’s 20-point, seven-rebound performance led Serena along with Richie Armour’s 15-point, seven-rebound effort and Tanner Faivre’s 14-point, six-assist showing.
Seneca 63, Somonauk 49: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the host Fighting Irish (3-0) earned a title-game spot opposite Serena with the victory.
Saturday’s championship game tips at 5:30 p.m.
For Somonauk, Carson Bahrey (15 points, six assists) and Weston Hannibal (14 points, five assists) led the attack. The Bobcats play Newark at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place.
Sycamore 58, Sandwich 46: At Sycamore’s Strombom Tournament, the Indians fell to 0-2 on the young season with the loss to the hosts despite a 24-point performance from Chance Lange.
Sandwich plays Belvidere back in Sycamore on Saturday afternoon.
Leland 56, LaMoille 36: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament, the Panthers picked up the victory.
Girls bowling
Bowlin’ Bulldogs open season: At Town & Country Lanes in Joliet, Streator’s girls began the 2023-24 season with a 13th-place finish in the Plainfield Central Invitational.
The Bowlin’ Bulldogs marked a team 3,855 led by sophomores Lily Michael (876 series, 183 high game), Lisa Lopez (815 series, 171 high game)and Madi Bedeker (811 series, 160 high game).