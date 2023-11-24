Stage 212 in La Salle announces 2024 workshop lineup

Stage 212 in La Salle announced its 2024 lineup of workshops for people seeking more specific theater knowledge.

Workshops include theatre fundamentals in January, improv in March, acting through song in May, stage combat in June, dance in August, stage makeup in October and tech in December.

The organization is offering registration for 2024 workshops in bundles of seven for $70, a savings of at least 17% over the cost of registering for individual workshops priced at $12 and $15.

Each bundle will guarantee people ages 10 and older spots at seven workshops. Unused spots will not be refunded, and spots cannot be transferred to other individuals.

Workshop bundles can be bought by visiting www.stage212.org or by calling the box office and leaving a message at 815-224-3025. The bundling opportunity will only be available until Jan. 15.