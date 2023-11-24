BCR basketball tournament update for Friday, Nov. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa
POOL A: Pontiac 2-0, Ottawa 1-1, Princeton 0-1, Marengo 0-1
POOL B: L-P 1-0, Streator 1-1, Plano 1-1, Oak Forest 0-1
Friday’s games
Marengo vs. Princeton, 11:30 a.m.
L-P vs. Plano, 1 p.m.
Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Marengo, 4 p.m.
Princeton vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Forest vs. L-P, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
7th place - noon
5th place - 1:30 p.m.
3rd place - 3 p.m.
1st place - 4:30 p.m.
Route 17 Classic at Woodland
WOODLAND POOL: Flanagan-Cornell 3-0, Woodland 2-1, Ridgeview 1-2, St. Bede 0-3
Wednesday’s scores
Ridgeview 67, St. Bede 60
Flanagan-Cornell 53, Woodland 39
Saturday’s games
7th place - 2 p.m.
5th place - 3:30 p.m.
3rd place - 5 p.m.
1st place - 6:30 p.m.
Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield
STANDINGS: Bureau Valley 2-1, Annawan 2-1, Wethersfield 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Stark County 1-2, Elmwood 1-2
Wednesday’s scores
Annawan 42, Elmwood 29
Bureau Valley 50, Putnam County 38
Wethersfield 60, Stark County 49
Friday’s games
Stark County vs. Bureau Valley, 2 p.m.
Putnam County vs. Annawan, 3:30 p.m.
Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 5 p.m.
F/S: Pool A - Annawan vs. Elmwood, 9 a.m.; PC vs. Elmwood, 10:30 a.m.; Annawan vs. PC, noon. Pool B - Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 9 a.m.; Stark County vs. Bureau Valley, 10:30 a.m.; Wethersfield vs. Bureau Valley, noon.
Saturday’s games
Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3 p.m., Stark County vs. PC, 4:30 p.m., Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6 p.m.
F/S FINALS: 5th place - 9 a.m. 3rd place - 10:30 a.m. 1st place - noon.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament
POOL A: Seneca 2-0, Hall 1-1, Somonauk 1-1, Herscher 0-2
POOL B: Serena 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Newark 1-1, St. Anne 0-2
Wednesday’s scores
Newark 41, St. Anne 31
Serena 52, Mendota 43
Somonauk 43, Herscher 41
Seneca 52, Hall 32
Friday’s games
St Anne vs Mendota, 2 p.m.
Newark vs Serena, 4 p.m.
Herscher vs Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Somonauk vs Seneca, 7 p.m.
SOPHOMORES: Hall 53, Somonauk 28
Saturday’s games
7TH PLACE - Pool B 4th vs. Pool A 4th, 1 p.m.
5TH PLACE - Pool B 3rd vs. Pool A 3rd, 2:30 p.m.
3RD PLACE - Pool B 2nd vs. Pool A 2nd, 4 p.m.
1ST PLACE - Pool B 1st vs. Pool A 1st, 5:30 p.m.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
POOL 1: Leland 2-0, LaMoille 1-1, AFC 0-1, West Carroll 0-2
POOL 2: Indian Creek 2-0, Hiawatha 1-1, Durand 1-1, Amboy 02
Friday’s games
LaMoille vs. Leland (at junior high), 6 p.m.
Indian Creek vs. Hiawatha, 6 p.m.
Durand vs. Amboy (at junior high), 7:30 p.m.
AFC vs. West Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
7TH PLACE - Pool 1 4th vs. Pool 2 4th (at jr. high), 6 p.m.
5TH PLACE - Pool 1 3rd vs. Pool 2 3rd (at jr. high), 7:30 p.m.
3RD PLACE - Pool 1 2nd vs. Pool 2 2nd, 6 p.m.
1ST PLACE - Pool 1 1st vs. Pool 2 1st, 7:30 p.m.