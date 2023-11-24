November 24, 2023
BCR basketball tournament update for Friday, Nov. 24

By Kevin Hieronymus
PC coach Harold Fay instructs his team during a timeout during Wednesday's game with Bureau Valley. The Storm won 50-38. (Kevin Hieronymus)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa

POOL A: Pontiac 2-0, Ottawa 1-1, Princeton 0-1, Marengo 0-1

POOL B: L-P 1-0, Streator 1-1, Plano 1-1, Oak Forest 0-1

Friday’s games

Marengo vs. Princeton, 11:30 a.m.

L-P vs. Plano, 1 p.m.

Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Marengo, 4 p.m.

Princeton vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Forest vs. L-P, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

7th place - noon

5th place - 1:30 p.m.

3rd place - 3 p.m.

1st place - 4:30 p.m.

Route 17 Classic at Woodland

WOODLAND POOL: Flanagan-Cornell 3-0, Woodland 2-1, Ridgeview 1-2, St. Bede 0-3

Wednesday’s scores

Ridgeview 67, St. Bede 60

Flanagan-Cornell 53, Woodland 39

Saturday’s games

7th place - 2 p.m.

5th place - 3:30 p.m.

3rd place - 5 p.m.

1st place - 6:30 p.m.

Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield

STANDINGS: Bureau Valley 2-1, Annawan 2-1, Wethersfield 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Stark County 1-2, Elmwood 1-2

Wednesday’s scores

Annawan 42, Elmwood 29

Bureau Valley 50, Putnam County 38

Wethersfield 60, Stark County 49

Friday’s games

Stark County vs. Bureau Valley, 2 p.m.

Putnam County vs. Annawan, 3:30 p.m.

Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 5 p.m.

F/S: Pool A - Annawan vs. Elmwood, 9 a.m.; PC vs. Elmwood, 10:30 a.m.; Annawan vs. PC, noon. Pool B - Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 9 a.m.; Stark County vs. Bureau Valley, 10:30 a.m.; Wethersfield vs. Bureau Valley, noon.

Saturday’s games

Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3 p.m., Stark County vs. PC, 4:30 p.m., Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6 p.m.

F/S FINALS: 5th place - 9 a.m. 3rd place - 10:30 a.m. 1st place - noon.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

POOL A: Seneca 2-0, Hall 1-1, Somonauk 1-1, Herscher 0-2

POOL B: Serena 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Newark 1-1, St. Anne 0-2

Wednesday’s scores

Newark 41, St. Anne 31

Serena 52, Mendota 43

Somonauk 43, Herscher 41

Seneca 52, Hall 32

Friday’s games

St Anne vs Mendota, 2 p.m.

Newark vs Serena, 4 p.m.

Herscher vs Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Somonauk vs Seneca, 7 p.m.

SOPHOMORES: Hall 53, Somonauk 28

Saturday’s games

7TH PLACE - Pool B 4th vs. Pool A 4th, 1 p.m.

5TH PLACE - Pool B 3rd vs. Pool A 3rd, 2:30 p.m.

3RD PLACE - Pool B 2nd vs. Pool A 2nd, 4 p.m.

1ST PLACE - Pool B 1st vs. Pool A 1st, 5:30 p.m.

AFC Thanksgiving Tournament

POOL 1: Leland 2-0, LaMoille 1-1, AFC 0-1, West Carroll 0-2

POOL 2: Indian Creek 2-0, Hiawatha 1-1, Durand 1-1, Amboy 02

Friday’s games

LaMoille vs. Leland (at junior high), 6 p.m.

Indian Creek vs. Hiawatha, 6 p.m.

Durand vs. Amboy (at junior high), 7:30 p.m.

AFC vs. West Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

7TH PLACE - Pool 1 4th vs. Pool 2 4th (at jr. high), 6 p.m.

5TH PLACE - Pool 1 3rd vs. Pool 2 3rd (at jr. high), 7:30 p.m.

3RD PLACE - Pool 1 2nd vs. Pool 2 2nd, 6 p.m.

1ST PLACE - Pool 1 1st vs. Pool 2 1st, 7:30 p.m.