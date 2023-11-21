OSF St. Clare Tree of Lights campaign launched

The OSF St. Clare Medical Center Tree of Lights campaign is underway in Princeton.

A donation to the Tree of Lights is a unique way to express appreciation to honor loved ones, friends, teachers and others.

Since 1990, more than $121,000 has been raised and donated to the hospital for needed equipment. This year, the Tree of Lights campaign has pledged to purchase a new wheelchair access SCIFIT Stepper for Rehabilitation Services.

“Our Rehabilitation department is utilized significantly by our community members,” said Jim Scarpaci, Rehabilitation Services manager. “The upgrade will enable those who have difficulty in mobility to have better accessibility to strengthening and conditioning.”

Stars will twinkle and shine on a Christmas tree in the hospital lobby. A contribution, either memorial or honorary, purchases a silver star for $10 or gold star for $100. All donations are acknowledged in the Tree of Lights book, located outside of the Corner Nook gift shop.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off to OSF St. Clare in the gift shop when open or at the registration desks near the Emergency Department entrance. Checks can be made payable to OSF HealthCare Foundation.