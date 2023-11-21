Jenna Gamons named Marquette Academy’s DAR award winner

Jenna Gamons was named as Ottawa Marquette Academy’s 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Gamons’ resume includes Student Council president, Fine Arts president, Key Club president, as well as membership in many other clubs, teams and organizations where she represents Marquette. She serves as a MA student ambassador. She is on track to graduate from Illinois Valley Community College with her associates degree and is a member of the National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa honor society at IVCC.

Gamons has been invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. All chosen students have to submit a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional. Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division and national levels.