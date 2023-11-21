Girls basketball: Annawan beats Sterling for Geneseo Tournament title

The Annawan Bravettes won the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament, defeating Sterling, 45-43, for the championship. Team members are (front row, left to right) Brynn Harker, Clara Bella VanOpdorp, Aleigha Witte and Paige Sierens; (back row) coach Jason Burkiewicz, Olivia Goodley, Ella Anderson, Zoey Vance, Kaylee Celus, Elaina Manuel and coach Caitlyn DeMay. (Photo provided)