Alexandria Wamhoff, granddaughter of Bureau County coroner, to run for post in 2024

Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff announced Monday she is running for Bureau County coroner in 2024. She is the granddaughter of current coroner Janice Wamhoff.

After studying health and human services at DePaul University in Chicago, she returned home, she said.

“This office is the way I will fulfill that goal,” Wamhoff said.

Wamhoff trained with the coroner’s office in December of 2022 and signed on as a deputy in March. In that time, she said she’s been on many calls and attended and assisted in multiple autopsies.

Wamhoff said she’s attended several training classes including the 40-hour Basic County Coroner Training Course; Death Investigation and Scene Dynamics; Suicide and Self Harm Deaths; and the introduction class for the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators to become board certified.

“I have the training and the experience to serve as Bureau County coroner from day one,” she said in her Monday news release.

“While my professional resume reflects a year of experience working in this office, I have a perspective that very few have been granted. I spent my life learning from Janice Wamhoff and her 37 years of experience. I have witnessed first-hand her compassion for every person and family she has worked with and her dedication to this office and to the residents of Bureau County. When elected, I will build a reputation of my own based on trust, compassion, and respect with our community, and I will strive every day to live up to her legacy of service to our community.”

Wamhoff said every day as a coroner is an opportunity to help another person through their worst day.

“Every victim that we encounter, regardless of age, gender, religious or political beliefs, has someone who loves them. They deserve all of the answers we can provide. They deserve a respectful community servant, and I will fill that role.”