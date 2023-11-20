Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club to conduct bake sale Nov. 25 at Streator Christmas market

The November meeting of the Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club was held Nov. 12 at the Long Point American Legion.

A bake sale is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator, in conjunction with Keeping Christmas Close to Home. There will be a variety of homemade baked goods for sale.

Members will ring bells for the Salvation Army from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Kroger.

A talk was given by Megan Wiechmann about scrapbooking.

Cloverbuds also met and made a turkey craft.

President Hailey Ruff called the meeting to order. Pledges were recited. Roll call was take with each member sharing their favorite healthy snack. Secretary report was approved and there was no treasurer’s report.

A buddy system was started. New or younger members were paired with older or returning members to learn more about 4-H and themselves.

The next meeting will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Long Point American Legion, 124 Fourth St. Cloverbuds will meet at 4. Bring news books for the Head Start program. Bring a white elephant gift for some Christmas fun.