Streator Leading Ladies prepare to sell Kringles at Christmas market

The monthly meeting of Streator’s Leading Ladies was held Nov. 16 at Chipper’s Grill.

The club announced there were 124 cards given to veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, Parker Nursing Home, Arc Nursing Home, Evergreen, Villas of the Holly Brook and Liberty Village.

Club members will be selling large Kringles on Nov. 25 at Bruce Township Hall with proceeds going to the scholarship program.

The group will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Ace Hardware.

Members brought toiletries and other items for the clients of Safe Journeys. Next month donations will go to the Guardian Angel Outreach on the third floor at OSF Center for Health-Streator.

Pam Riss presented a program on the Quilt of Valor. She said it started in 2003 when founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nate was deployed in Iraq. Roberts had a dream of a young man sitting on the side of his bed and could see his war demons were dragging him down emotionally. Then she seen him wrapped him in a quilt that changed his life with hope and well being, inspiring the national effort to give veterans quilts.

The mission of the Quilt of Valor Foundation is to recognize service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. There have been 26,503 veterans given quilts this year and 362,564 since the effort started.

President Dodi Callister conducted the meeting.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 21, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St., and members will bring a Christmas card and a $5 lottery ticket for an exchange. The organization welcomes anyone to join this active community service organization.