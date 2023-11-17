OSF completes deal for Peru hospital

The former Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru officially belongs to OSF HealthCare.

Friday, OSF released a statement saying the asset purchase agreement of select real estate and personal property formerly owned by St Margaret’s Health-Peru and St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley has been completed.

It’s a good step to getting a new normal. — Bill Zens, executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

The properties include the former IVCH campus in Peru (925 West St.) and buildings for primary care in Spring Valley (415 E. Second St.) and Oglesby (790 W. Walnut St.).

No timeline was provided for when the OSF properties would be reopened.

“OSF HealthCare Mission Partners (employees) have been working hard behind the scenes, making the necessary on-site preparations to open soon,” OSF said in a statement. “Our goal has been and continues to be to preserve and sustain access to high quality, local health care for the residents of the Illinois Valley, as we begin this new chapter together.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said Friday he “feels like a kid waiting for Christmas.”

“We’re pretty excited,” Kolowski said. “This is going to take more than weeks, but it’s a step.”

Kolowski said he had anticipated roughly a year without a hospital, a timeline that indeed is taking shape, but nonetheless he’s excited about the opportunities ahead.

“We want this to be an opportunity to come back stronger and better. A year from now, people will be thrilled with the direction this will take. We’re going to be so much better than we were.”

“It’s a good step to getting to a new normal,” said Bill Zens, executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. “I’m happy to see what they’re going to bring.”

Zens further noted Friday’s news was the result of a group effort, with many hands working to reopen the Peru hospital.

A call to Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson was not immediately returned. Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran deferred comment until he could collect additional information on the Oglesby property.

The Illinois Valley area has been without a nearby hospital since mid-June, when St. Margaret’s Health closed the Spring Valley hospital and which remains vacant. The former IVCH was closed in January after St. Margaret’s Health defaulted on payments to the physicians group that provided emergency services.