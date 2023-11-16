Tax rate projected to be the same for La Salle-Peru High School taxpayers

The La Salle-Peru High School Board approved its tentative tax levy Wednesday, projecting a tax rate to be the same as the previous year’s.

Superintendent Steve Wrobleski said the tax rate is $2.57. The last time the district made a change to the tax rate was in 2021 when it decreased by 2 cents.

With the projected tax rate, a home valued at $100,000 would amount to $702.47 in taxes toward L-P, Wrobleski said.

Wrobleski said homeowners whose property values increased will pay more, but it would not be a result of L-P increasing the tax rate.

“We made a real deliberate effort to keep it flat,” he said.

Since the amount of property taxes requested from the previous year is higher than 5%, the board will host its truth in taxation hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 20. That increase is based on projected property tax growth in the district, making it to where the district can levy for more without affecting the rate. The final tax levy will be voted on at that meeting.