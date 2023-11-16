La Salle-Peru High School students to perform ‘The Games Afoot’

The La Salle-Peru High School drama club will return to the stage this weekend with its rendition of “The Game’s Afoot” by Ken Ludwig.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, under the direction of Brent Thomas.

The production is set in December 1936. Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said he was excited for Thomas to have his inaugural direction at L-P High School.

“The kids have been putting in a lot of work,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a great production.”

Ticket prices are $10 for adults (13 and older), $5 for children and free for seniors. Admission is free for L-P students with their student ID. Cash only is being accepted at the door.

Tickets can be purchased with cash at the door.

What: The Game’s Afoot

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: La Salle Peru High School Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium 541 Chartres St. in La Salle

Cost: $10 per adult (13+), $5 for children. Admission is free for senior citizens and L-P students with a student ID.