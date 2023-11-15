Earthquake in Putnam County measured 3.6, Illinois Valley residents react

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said he was jolted awake early Wednesday by a tremor that made him jump out of his bed.

“I thought a car hit the house,” Smudzinski said.

It was no vehicle strike and it wasn’t limited to La Salle. The Illinois Valley was visited with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 4:41 a.m. near Standard in Putnam County, about 2.2 miles from Granville. That’s according to Earth Quake Track, a website that monitors seismic activity across the globe.

Damage reports are pending, but one La Salle County official said there were no problems found at the Criminal Justice Complex on Etna Road in Ottawa.

“Nobody from Ottawa felt it, from what I gather,” said Jason Edgcomb, superintendent of La Salle County Jail.

Edgcomb felt the tremor at his home, however, and social media exploded with reports from LaMoille and Triumph to Henry and rural Streator and all points in between. Many residents said they were awakened by the tremor and initially suspected their homes were struck by fallen trees or runaway vehicles.

“Here in La Salle,” said Von Simpson, “it was like a dump truck hit us.”

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch was flooded with calls from alarmed residents wondering what happened.

“It’s widespread across the whole area,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, spokesman for the Peru Police Department. “Dispatch received tons of 911 calls from all over. The calls were coming it at a rate that they rolled over to other centers such as Ottawa.”

Dogs are attuned to seismic activity and the canine pen at Illinois Valley Animal Rescue in La Salle appears to have known it was coming. Chris Tomsha, IVAR executive director, said she reviewed security footage and the time stamp showed her rescue dogs indeed knew a quake was imminent.

“I have goosebumps,” Tomsha said. “At 4:41 a.m. they were all howling – then about five seconds of dead silence – and then at 4:42 a.m., barking and howling.”

The Illinois Valley has been hit with earthquakes before, with two previous quakes recorded during the 21st century. An earthquake in southern Illinois measured at 5.2 was recorded April of 2008 – at roughly the same hour as Wednesday’s – and a slightly weaker quake, 4.5, was recorded near Troy Grove in June of 2004.

