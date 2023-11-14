Bureau County Christmas for Kids to hold toy drive Nov. 18 in Princeton

After a successful event on Nov. 4, Bureau County Christmas for Kids will hold another toy drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Heartland Bank, 606 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The organization thank all who donated during the event and all who participated in the delivery and collection of the toys for the drive. “We have much work to do and need more help with toys and monetary donations,” the group said.

Throughout the holiday season the group is collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to help provide gifts for children in western Bureau County.

Besides the scheduled toy drives, donation boxes will be available through the end of November.

Princeton box locations are the Apollo Theater, Central Bank, Dollar General, Douglas School, Evangelical Covenant Church, First Christian Church, First State Bank, First United Methodist Church, Gardner Denver, Heartland Bank North and Main, Jefferson School, Jillian’s Hair Salon, Lincoln School, Logan Jr. High School, Metro Center, Midland Bank, Milk Mustache, MTM Recognition, New Hope Church, OSF St. Clare Hospital, Princeton City Hall, Princeton High School, Princeton Public Library, Princeton Wesleyan Church, RP Lumber, Rustique Hair Salon and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Other Bureau County locations include Bureau Valley High School, Community State Bank in Neponset, First State Bank in La Moille, First State Bank in Van Orin, La Moille High School, Malden Banking Center, Manlius Banking Center, Ohio School, Sheffield Banking Center, Citizens First State Bank in Walnut and First Federal Savings Bank in Walnut.