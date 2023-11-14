Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund opens grant period

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund has opened its grant period for the 2023-24 art projects.

The grant, partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, is available from Oct. 15 through Dec. 1 to any non-profit organization, school, libraries and community groups which support the arts and arts programs.

Applications can be found online through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. The grant will be awarded in January 2024.

For more information about The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund or the application process, contact Amanda Weygand Zehr via email at amanda@srccf.org. To obtain a grant application, visit https://www.srccf.org/artgrant.