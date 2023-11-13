PCHS FFA completes Fall Food Drive for Putnam County Food Pantry

The PC Food Pantry board, volunteers and clients would like to thank the PCHS FFA students and their advisors for their recent Fall Food Drive. The group recently canvassed the county picking up donations and brought them to the food pantry for distribution.

Donations still can be dropped off from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

PCHS FFA Members who participated in the drive included Carson Schlosser, Braden Bickerman, Amos Vincent, A.J. Furar, Jacob Edens, Evan Siegmann, Miles Walder, Julien Linton, Zac Lequia, Easton Fiorentini, Cole Boedigheimer, Anna Mae Smith along with FFA advisors Mr. McManus and Ms. Harris.

The numbers of families using the food pantry has increased greatly since COVID-19, meaning the need for items has increased.

While the pantry buys food at a discounted price through River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, IA, Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington and Hennepin Foods, cleaning products such as dish soap, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, tissues and more are not discounted.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at the food pantry or Granville National Bank, mailed to P.O. Box 96, Granville, IL 61326, or via PayPal at PayPal.me/PutnamCoFoodPantry.

Sturdy plastic grocery bags or new, large reusable grocery bags also are needed. For information email PutnamCountyFoodPantry@gmail.com.