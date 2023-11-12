November 11, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Ottawa boys bowling 7th, Streator 10th at Lee Lohman Invite: The Times area roundup for Nov. 11, 2023

Bulldogs’ Anthony Dominic rolled a 1,047 six-game series to place third as an individual

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa Pirates logo

Ottawa Pirates logo

Boys bowling

The Ottawa boys bowling team posted a score of 4,202 to place seventh at Saturday’s Lee Lohman Invite at the Arcadia Family Inn Center in Geneseo.

Aaron Wiltfong led the Pirates with a 201 high game.

Streator placed 10th with a team count of 3,902 - led by a sixth-place individual finish by Anthony Dominic with a 1,047 six-game series and 233 high game.

Earlier this week for Ottawa, the Pirates fell to Geneseo 3,419 to 2,795 despite solid efforts from Evan Spencer (492 series, 192 high-game) and Wiltfong (491, 201).

Ottawa then topped Streator 2,761 to 2,492 with Will Znaniecki’s 579 series and high games of 210 and 201 leading the way. Spencer added a 545 and 191.