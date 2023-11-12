Ottawa boys bowling 7th, Streator 10th at Lee Lohman Invite: The Times area roundup for Nov. 11, 2023

Boys bowling
The Ottawa boys bowling team posted a score of 4,202 to place seventh at Saturday’s Lee Lohman Invite at the Arcadia Family Inn Center in Geneseo.
Aaron Wiltfong led the Pirates with a 201 high game.
Streator placed 10th with a team count of 3,902 - led by a sixth-place individual finish by Anthony Dominic with a 1,047 six-game series and 233 high game.
Earlier this week for Ottawa, the Pirates fell to Geneseo 3,419 to 2,795 despite solid efforts from Evan Spencer (492 series, 192 high-game) and Wiltfong (491, 201).
Ottawa then topped Streator 2,761 to 2,492 with Will Znaniecki’s 579 series and high games of 210 and 201 leading the way. Spencer added a 545 and 191.