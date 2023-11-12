Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show on Nov. 18

The annual Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Fifteen years ago, Bill Costerisan had a dream of holding a Model Railroad & Farm Toy show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. He went to several shows and compiled a group of vendors.

While getting the show details organized, he went to the doctor and was surprised to find out he was diagnosed with cancer. A week later he passed away and never made it to the show he carefully planned.

For the last 15 years his wife, Kathy, has ran the show knowing that he would be happy that it is still going on.

Admission for the event costs $5 for adults and is free for children. The event includes a concession stand with breakfast and lunch items.

All scales of trains and equipment, such as Lionel, O and G scales, HO and N scales, and Thomas the Train Engine will be available for purchase. Die-cast cars and trucks and farm equipment of all kinds also will be available.

For information, visit bureaucountyfair.com or call Kathy Bauer at 815-866-3606 after 4 p.m.