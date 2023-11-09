Scholarships available to La Salle County students enrolled in healthcare programs

Illinois Valley Community College along with the La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Regional Office of Education announced the application for the American Rescue Plan Act Scholarship for spring 2024 semester is available.

Students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in IVCC’s spring CNA, EMT-Basic, LPN or RN programs are eligible to apply.

The application can be printed from the ROE website at www.roe35.org/student-and-family-services/scholarships or the IVCC Foundation webpage www.ivcc.edu/foundation. Forms can also be picked up at the ROE office, Room 102, in the downtown La Salle County Courthouse, 119 W. Madison St., Ottawa, or at the Foundation Office, Room C202, on IVCC’s main campus.

Applications for the ARPA scholarship must be completed in their entirety and received at either location by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

IVCC commended the La Salle County Board and the La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Regional Office of Education in creating these scholarship opportunities to address the shortage of qualified healthcare workers in La Salle County.

Questions may be directed to Jessica Haywood at the ROE at jhaywood@roe35.org or at 815-434-0780, or Bonnie Campbell at IVCC at bonnie_campbell@ivcc.edu.