Peru library to host mental health support group

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 6, including the Possibilities Support Group.

If you or someone you know has been struggling with mental health issues, know you or they are not alone. The Possibilities- Where the Journey Begins support group brings people together to share their experiences and feelings, and seek support from others who understand what they are going through.

The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the lower level meeting room. For more information, contact Don at possibilities.peru@gmail.com.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6: Books and babies

6 p.m.: Tuesday, Nov. 7: Brick Builders Club

6 p.m.: Tuesday, Nov. 7: Possibilities Support Group

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8: Veterans Assistance Commission

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9: Thursday Tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10: Tech Help Fridays

3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10: Anime Manga Appreciation Club