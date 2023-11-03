Volleyball: BV, Princeton players named first team all-conference

Bureau Valley senior setter Kate Salisbury was one of four players chosen unanimously to the 2023 Three Rivers All-Conference volleyball team.
Salisbury was joined on the first team by Princeton seniors Natasha Faber-Fox and Miyah Fox.
Newman seniors Jess Johns and Kennedy and Kewanee senior Emma Ellenberger were also chosen unanimously with seniors Reanna Brant of Mendota and Addison Foster of Newman rounding out the first team.
Second Team selections included BV senior Emma Stabler, Hall senior Taylor Coutts and Princeton senior Chrissy Sierens and junior Ellie Harp. Rounding out the second team are seniors Lilly Leifheit of Mendota, Avery Yepsen of Kewanee and Sam Ackman of Newman.
Honorable mention honors went to Hall senior Haylie Pellegrini, Bureau Valley junior Lesleigh Maynard, Kewanee junior Aailyah Duarte and Newman senior Sophia Elly.