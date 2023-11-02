La Salle County to cuts its tax rate, but bills will be on rise

La Salle County is cutting its tax rate – but most residents won’t notice because their assessments have risen and will boost the bottom line by about 4%.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board placed on file a budget and tax levy that means a projected tax rate of 96.8 cents. That’s a decline of about 3 cents.

Had that rate been applied to the last batch of tax bills then residents all might have saved a little money. La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove would have paid the county $265 instead of $276 (on a total tax bill of $2,843). Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty would have paid the county $638 instead of $665 (total tax bill: $7,000).

“I get it. I don’t want people to pay more, but we should insist on tax fairness.” — La Salle County Board Member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa)

The rate increase, however, will be applied to the bills coming in May 2024 and the rate cut will be offset by an increase in assessments. Home values have risen and that means writing a bigger check to the tax man, even with the rate cut.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) said much of the increase is the result of market forces far beyond county control.

“No one wants taxes to go up,” Dose said. “I get it. I don’t want people to pay more, but we should insist on tax fairness.”

Board member Ray Gatza (R-Dimmick) used the public comment period to ask for a comprehensive overview of county finances to see where savings might be achieved. The information sought includes a detailed analysis of county payroll, a presentation to the board on property tax evaluation and how to revise policy so all proposed property tax increases are subject to board approval.

Finally, the board conferred two student awards.

Brynn Pennington, daughter of Crystal and Justin Pennington, is an accomplished student athlete at Leland High School. Peyton Richards, daughter of Alicia and Lenny North and Ian Richards, is an active student athlete at Wallace Community Consolidated District.

In other matters, the board:

Authorized Chairman Don Jensen to enter into an agreement with Willett, Hofmann and Associates., Inc. to conduct bridge inspections and load ratings

Approved the purchase of $1 million in new election equipment but with a catch: committees have been tasked with figuring out how to fund a 5% overrun

Recessed until Nov. 30