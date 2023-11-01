November 01, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Earlville drive-in wraps up season of new ownership

Theater reopened in August, plans to reopen in spring 2024

By Stephanie Jaquins
The Route 34 Drive-In in Earlville will be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday through the end of October.

The Route 34 Drive-In Theatre in Earlville had its last showings of the season this past weekend. (Charles Van Horn)

The Route 34 Drive-In Theatre in Earlville had its last showings of the season this past weekend.

In a Facebook post, the new owners thanked their customers for supporting them during their shortened season and said they will reopen in the spring.

Paul and Shelley Bottomley took over ownership after the unexpected passing of Ron Magnoni Jr. in February. They set up a new website for the theater at 34DriveIn.com.

The drive-in theater opened in August, hosting movies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.