Earlville drive-in wraps up season of new ownership

The Route 34 Drive-In Theatre in Earlville had its last showings of the season this past weekend.

In a Facebook post, the new owners thanked their customers for supporting them during their shortened season and said they will reopen in the spring.

Paul and Shelley Bottomley took over ownership after the unexpected passing of Ron Magnoni Jr. in February. They set up a new website for the theater at 34DriveIn.com.

The drive-in theater opened in August, hosting movies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.