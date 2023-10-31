IVCC hosts on-the-spot admissions

Illinois Valley Community College students took the opportunity Friday to quiz university representatives about campus life and procedures and to learn whether they’d been accepted to the college of their dreams.

The on-the-spot admissions event has become a tradition, bringing transfer admissions representatives from Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois at Carbondale, Illinois State and Western Illinois universities to IVCC’s Counseling Center to meet with students.

“The transfer process can be intimidating,” said Vice President of Student Services Mark Grzybowski. “Together with our IVCC counselors, the participating four-year representatives make it easy. I am very thankful for their willingness to collaborate with us to make this happen again for our students.”

“Our on-the-spot admissions takes away the guesswork for students,” said Counselor Jim Moskalewicz. “Learning their status frees them to start making housing decisions or other preparations for the move to campus. They may even qualify for waivers or scholarships that wouldn’t be available at other times.”

Just as importantly, students leave the office with a handshake and words of congratulations ringing in their ears, and that personal touch matters, Moskalewicz said.

“We work hard to ensure that students can transfer efficiently to a program they want to major in,” said Counselor Missy Killian. “Events like today make it a reality that’s within their reach. You step into a room with a friendly face and make a connection that takes the mystery and the fear out of that transfer process.”

As application processes become more automated, these transfer events “are a terrific opportunity to meet one-on-one. I try to get to know the students, and I share what I learn with my colleagues they’ll be meeting on campus,” said SIU representative Ray Diaz. And the SIU-C graduate enjoys the chance to share his own firsthand experiences about his alma mater.

IVCC student Emily Tran was able to talk with two college choices and said it’s a relief to know her admissions status.

“This (on-the-spot transfer) is a great opportunity IVCC provides,” said Tran, who is majoring in nutrition.

For more information, contact the IVCC Counseling Department at 815-224-0360.