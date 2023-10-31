Bureau County police blotter: October 31, 2023

Alexis S. Vonperbandt, 30, of Princeton was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 26 at 2125 Westmore Dr. in Princeton on a failure to appear warrant.
Katina D. Williamson, 51, of Princeton was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2122 Westmore Dr. in Princeton on a failure to appear warrant.
Kevin D. Schnaiter, 31, of Seatonville was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 2:52 a.m. Oct. 29 on U.S Hwy 6 and 3150 E. St. on a failure to appear warrant.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.