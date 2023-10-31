October 31, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Bureau County police blotter: October 31, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Stock image)

Alexis S. Vonperbandt, 30, of Princeton was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 26 at 2125 Westmore Dr. in Princeton on a failure to appear warrant.

Katina D. Williamson, 51, of Princeton was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2122 Westmore Dr. in Princeton on a failure to appear warrant.

Kevin D. Schnaiter, 31, of Seatonville was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 2:52 a.m. Oct. 29 on U.S Hwy 6 and 3150 E. St. on a failure to appear warrant.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.