The Earlville History Club announced its 2023-2024 schedule for Harding trivia nights.

The trivia nights will be Saturdays, Nov. 18; Jan. 27; Feb. 24; March 16; and April 20, at Harding Community Center, 1625 N 4012th Road.

All events begin at 7 p.m. Times and dates are subject to change. RSVP to the Harding Trivia Night page to give organizers a heads up on how many tables to set up. Teams may bring their own food and drinks.

Go to Harding Trivia Night’s Facebook page for more information.