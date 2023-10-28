October 28, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Reddick Library in Ottawa to host fall leaf chromotagraphy

Library to host other activities week of Oct. 30

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host the following events the week of Oct. 30. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host the following events the week of Oct. 30. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30: Crafter Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Create a beautiful fall lighted jar to decorate your room.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2: Fall Leaf Chromatography, third through sixth grades. This chromatography experiment will help discover how many colors are hidden in fall leaves.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.