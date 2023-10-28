Reddick Library in Ottawa to host fall leaf chromotagraphy

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host the following events the week of Oct. 30. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30: Crafter Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Create a beautiful fall lighted jar to decorate your room.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2: Fall Leaf Chromatography, third through sixth grades. This chromatography experiment will help discover how many colors are hidden in fall leaves.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.