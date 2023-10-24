La Salle County grand jury indictments: October 24, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Michael L. Mauk, 45, of Streator (aggravated DUI; driving while revoked);

Donald Dorsey, 46, of Peru (driving while revoked);

Marvin Martin, 50, of Peoria (residential burglary);

Carlee Schaefer, 39, of Ottawa (obstructing justice);

Luis Quinones-Pereira, 26, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; controlled substance trafficking);

Nicholas Stephens, 36, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).