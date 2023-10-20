La Salle County to offer new COVID vaccine by appointment only

La Salle County Health Department will begin offering the new fall 2023 COVID Moderna vaccine on a weekly basis, by appointment only.

It will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 25. The fall 2023 COVID vaccine has been authorized for people ages 6 months and older.

To schedule an appointment for a fall 2023 COVID vaccination visit www.lasallecountyil.gov and click on the “COVID-19 Resources/Updates” from the homepage icon. There you will find links to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost of the vaccine. If you have private health insurance you need to call your health insurance provider to see if the cost will be covered for the new COVID vaccine. If your insurance will cover the vaccine, you need to bring proof of insurance coverage and your insurance card with you so that the health department can bill your insurance, otherwise you will be charged $191 the day of your appointment. The La Salle County Health Department participates in the IDPH Bridge Access Program.

Important Things to Remember:

You must have your vaccination record card for your appointment.

If you do not have it, visit IDPH Vax Verify at https://idphportal.illinois.gov/s/?language=en_US to get a copy of your vaccination record.

Day of Appointment Instructions:

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, cancel your appointment.

Arrive at your scheduled appointment time.

The Health Department is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.

If the patient is younger than 18, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Bring your health insurance card and proof of new COVID vaccine coverage (if applicable), your vaccination record card

Individuals should wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for injection.

For additional information, contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit the health department’s website.