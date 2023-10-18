La Salle County Health Department offers screening for breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the La Salle County Health Department is bringing awareness to the resources it has available to help combat the disease.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer, and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women, the health department said in a news release. The good news is most women can survive breast cancer if it is found and treated early.

A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat. Low-income women and women with no insurance die from breast and cervical cancer more often than other women, the health department said in a news release. These high mortality rates are attributed in part to the fact that these women generally do not receive regular mammograms and pap smears. As a result, cancers are diagnosed at later stages when it is more difficult to treat and the chances for survival are less.

La Salle County Health Department, through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program grant, can pay for mammograms and pap smears for women who qualify. You may qualify if you are a La Salle or Grundy counties resident between the ages of 21 to 64 for breast and cervical cancer screenings. Through the program, La Salle County Health Department is working to increase breast and cervical cancer awareness and break that cycle of late-stage treatment. The program provides free mammograms and Pap Smears for those women who qualify and assistance with paying their deductible for those who are insured.

Call 815-433-3366 for further information on how to receive a free mammogram and pap test.