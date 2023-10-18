8 Seneca High School students attend leadership conference

Seneca High School students participated in the Tri-County Leadership Conference on Oct. 16 at St. Bede Academy High School in Peru.

Ted Wiese was the keynote speaker who presented a dynamic leadership and team building program. The students worked in small groups to learn leadership qualities through activities and games with the other school representatives.

The students who represented Seneca High School were Peyton Enerson, Chase Buis, Gunner Varland, Alex Gagnon, Memphis Echeverria, Hailey Culbertson, Addysen Applebee and Tori Skelton.