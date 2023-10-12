Florida man accidentally shoots himself inside RV at Starved Rock area campground

A 58-year-old man, of Placida, Florida, accidentally shot himself in his left calf while inside his RV at Starved Rock Family Campground on Tuesday, police said.

La Salle Emergency Services and La Salle police department were dispatched to the campground at 11:21 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.

The man told medical personnel he reached inside a cabinet while laying down and his gun fell from the cabinet, which he grabbed onto – not realizing there was a round in a chamber. The gun discharged into his leg as he grabbed it, according to police reports.

He was transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and was eventually released.