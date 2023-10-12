5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Scarecrow time

Scarecrow festivals: This weekend is a double feature of scarecrow festivals with one Saturday in Princeton and another Sunday in Leland. Princeton’s event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the city. There will be a farmer’s market and petting zoo at Soldiers and Sailors Park (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.); a balloon artist and face painting at Soldiers and Sailors Park (10 a.m. to noon); artists will be set up at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); a cake walk will take place 1 p.m. at the Frontier Lawn; there will be a Halloween photo op, free pumpkin painting and caramel apples and cider for purchase at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St. (1 to 4 p.m.); trick-or-treating at retailers on Main Street (2 to 4 p.m.); a Halloween costume contest and mutt strut at Soldiers and Sailors Park (4:30 p.m.), followed by the Halloween parade at 5:30 p.m. and then a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. Go to https://www.facebook.com/PrincetonILChamber for more information.

Vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in downtown Leland across from Casey’s. Face painting begins at 1 p.m., along with pumpkin painting and hay rack rides. Santiago’s Taco Truck will sell food. Visitors are encouraged to cast their votes for the best scarecrows. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LelandTownAndCountryAssociation for more information.

Following the Halloween costume parade 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, the Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. (Olivia Doak)

Fall Festival: The third annual fall festival is scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Knudson Park in Marseilles. There will be family photos, ax throwing, a free photo session, a bounce house, sand dig, pumpkins and hay rack rides, among other activities. Following the fall festival, there will be a Halloween-themed musical bingo at 7 p.m. at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. Doors open at 6. Seven rounds of bingo will cost $15. Prizes will be awarded for each round. Food will be available for purchase, along with a cash bar. Go to https://www.facebook.com/marseilles.illinois for more information.

Shadows of the Blue and Gray: Civil War history will be on display Saturday and Sunday at City County Park in Princeton. Admissions is $5. Visitors are invited to spend time walking through the camps and talking with reenactors about camp life. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days. A narrated mock battle is scheduled 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by an Abraham Lincoln impersonator delivering the Gettysburg Address. Each mock battle will have a medical presentation. Each day also will feature artillery drills, a Gen. Ulysses S. Grant presentation and frying pan toss. There also will be a cupcake walk 2 p.m. Saturday. Go to https://www.shadowsbluegray.com/ for more information and a full schedule.

Union Civil War reenactor soldiers take part in a battle scene during Princeton's Shadow of the Blue and Gray event in 2021. (BCR Photo/Mike Vaughn)

Meet the Carvers of the Illinois Valley: Anyone interested in wood carving or fine arts can visit the exposition and learn about different techniques from local wood carvers. The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Baptist Church Annex on the southwest corner of McKinley Road and State Street in Ottawa. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Contact Jim Wall at 815-993-2163 or Joyce Bianchi at 815-672-8000 for more information.

The Gibbons Brothers Band: Jammin’ at the Clock will present a special concert of the Gibbons Brothers Band 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit Jammin’ at the Clock’s summer concert series. There will be a cash bar and food for purchase. Go to Jammin’ at the Clock’s Facebook page for more information.

