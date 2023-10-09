Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers to meet, select offices

Nancy Gillfillan, a flutist, will entertain the Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers at its 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, meeting at Lake Thunderbird, 2 Lake Thunderbird Drive, Putnam.

In addition to the perfect setting for fall foliage and program, the group has business to consider. Its president, Katie Grumbine, no longer is able to perform her duties. Larry Carlton has volunteered to serve in her place, but cannot without the support of the membership. The offices of vice president, membership chair and secretary need to be filled at this time. Attend this meeting with a willingness to volunteer or by encouraging a fellow member to do so.